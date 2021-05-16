In latest Prince Andrew news, the royal has reportedly been dropped by almost 50 organisations over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, 61, was a former associate of the now deceased Epstein.

According to a new report, close to 50 organisations have removed Prince Andrew as a patron.

The Telegraph claims that some of the organisations felt it was “no longer appropriate” to continue their associations with him.

Prince Andrew was once friends with Jeffrey Epstein (Credit: SplashNews)

What’s the latest news on Prince Andrew?

Meanwhile, others reportedly expressed a desire to find someone “better suited” to their aims and values.

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘sympathetic to Prince Harry’

ED! has contacted reps for the Duke of York for comment.

Prince Andrew was previously friends with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He hosted him in the UK, and stay at Jeffrey’s townhouse in New York.

Andrew reportedly spent time on Jeffrey’s private island, Little Saint James.

Prince Andrew with his mother The Queen (Credit: SplashNews)

Accusations against Andrew

One of Jeffrey’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, claims she had sex with Andrew twice when she was 17.

The Duke has strongly denied all accusations against him.

The Telegraph claims many organisations felt they had no choice but to cut ties with him.

Especially after his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis for Newsnight.

Andrew has denied all accusations against him (Credit: SplashNews)

The report claims that some of these organisations include: Royal National Institute for the Deaf, the Golf Foundation, the Children’s Foundation and the Outward Bound Trust.

And also The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Children’s Fund.

Read more: Prince Andrew’s ‘thoughtful’ gift to The Queen revealed

Andrew stepped down as a Senior Royal in November 2019.

His formal statement included: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

“His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims.

“And I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.