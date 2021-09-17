Prince Andrew reportedly feels “worried” after the High Court agreed to serve him legal papers, in latest news about the royal.

The Duke of York, 61, is facing a lawsuit filed in the US by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges Andrew forced her to sleep with him when she was 17 – an accusation he has denied.

Previous reports claimed that Andrew felt he could ‘brush off’ the allegations against him.

However, sources have now said Andrew has “not been his usual blasé self” after the High Court’s decision.

Andrew reportedly feels “worried” after the High Court’s decision (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew latest

A source told the Mirror: “He’s not been his usual blasé self, acting like everything is in hand.

Read more: Prince Andrew latest: Duke ‘plans to return to public life next year’

“The issue has suddenly become very pressing and there is a distinct tension in the air.

“There has been a dramatic shift in mood and the reality that this could not only go on for many months, if not years, as well as costing potentially millions of pounds is very real.”

Andrew has denied the sexual assault allegations against him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that “the stark reality is that the Duke and his team need to face the fact they need to address this”.

Ms Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told The Sun: “We are hopeful that Prince Andrew will now stop trying to evade and delay facing his accuser in court.

“The bottom line is Andrew is being served. He cannot refuse.”

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Andrew for comment.

Earlier this month, Andrew’s legal team claimed he had not been properly served the legal papers.

The High Court agreed to formally contact Andrew regarding the legal papers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, they called the case “baseless” and “non-viable”.

However, this week, the High Court agreed to formally contact the Duke of York about the allegations filed in a US court.

Read more: The Queen ‘wont overrule Prince Charles’ plan to keep Prince Andrew away from duties,’ claims expert

It comes after Ms Guiffre’s lawyers claimed they served the papers to an on-duty police officer at the gates of Andrew’s home at Windsor Great Park on August 27.

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.