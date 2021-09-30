Prince Andrew has left Balmoral after a three-week stay amid the sexual assault lawsuit he’s facing, in latest news about the royal.

The Duke of York, 61, recently officially recognised the lawsuit served to him by Virgina Roberts Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually abusing her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17.

However, he has vehemently denied the allegations and his lawyer called the case “baseless”.

Prince Andrew latest

In images obtained by the Mail Online, Andrew is seen smiling and waving as he left Balmoral – the Queen‘s Scottish estate.

Reports claim the duke left Balmoral at 10am to travel to Windsor, where he will reportedly meet his new granddaughter.

His daughter Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child on September 18.

Meanwhile, it comes days after Andrew’s legal team finally acknowledged that legal papers have been served.

A Manhattan federal judge approved the acknowledgement.

In addition, it then became entered into the public court record on Tuesday.

The legal papers became served on September 21 and the duke has until October 29 to respond.

Elsewhere, recent reports claimed that Andrew will “turn and fight” the allegations against him.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “The decision to bring in high-profile [US lawyer] Andrew Brettler to fight the civil case marks a significant turning point in approach.

Duke of York news

“The US team will be looking to robustly engage and challenge the claims from Mrs Giuffre in a bid to provide the duke with a platform to finally clear his name.”

They will be looking to examine and dismantle the claims one by one.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Duke said: “By launching this civil case, Mrs Giuffre has actively invited legal scrutiny of her own version of events.

“This provides an opportunity for The Duke’s team to properly scrutinise the multiple inconsistencies in her narrative that have emerged over the years…

“…and you can expect to see a rigorous defence of all her allegations.”

