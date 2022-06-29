Lawyers have called for Prince Andrew to be “investigated by the FBI” after the latest news from the Ghislaine Maxwell case.

Maxwell, a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein, was jailed for 20 years this week.

The former British socialite was sentenced for her “pivotal” role in recruiting young girls for her ex-boyfriend during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Of course, Andrew settled a case with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre in February of this year.

She had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The royal has always denied the allegations.

However, things could be far from over for the Duke of York, according to reports coming out of America.

Prince Andrew latest: Could the royal be the next FBI target?

Following Maxwell’s sentencing, lawyers in the case have called for Prince Andrew to be the FBI’s next target.

Brad Edwards, who helped secure Virginia Giuffre’s settlement, urged the FBI to continue targeting those linked to Epstein.

“Obviously, Andrew is one of the targets they will be looking into,” he claimed to The Mirror.

“He should definitely be concerned. If he did nothing wrong then come forward and tell the full story to the FBI.”

His remarks were echoed by Lisa Bloom. She represents a number of Epstein’s alleged victims.

“We call upon the FBI to fully investigate Prince Andrew. Virginia Giuffre’s civil case should be just the beginning. Everyone associated with Epstein and Maxwell should be carefully investigated,” she said.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for a comment on this story.

Prince Andrew retires from royal duties

Following a public backlash, Andrew retired from his royal duties in May 2020.

He was also stripped of his military titles earlier in 2022 and can longer style himself as HRH.

Andrew sparked backlash when he escorted his mother at Prince Philip’s memorial service in March.

However, he then notably missed the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He was absent after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, speculation was rife on social media regarding whether that was the real reason behind his lack of attendance.

Andrew to remain ‘supported’

Elsewhere, it’s been claimed Andrew will not be cast aside by the monarchy.

It’s believed he will remain financially supported by the royals for the foreseeable future.

“He will be financially secure,” claimed a royal expert. “However, I would be very surprised if he kept the Royal Lodge.”

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew could face yet more problems. He could be stripped of his Duke of York title under a possible new law.

The bill in question is due to receive its second reading in parliament on December 9 of this year.

