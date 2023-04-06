‘Real reason’ Prince Andrew ‘snubbed’ from major coronation moment

King Charles has reportedly prevented Prince Andrew from appearing next to him at his coronation on May 6.

According to reports, the King has decided to only allow senior working members of the royal family to stand alongside him on the balcony on his big day. This means that Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan – if they attend – will not be seen standing with the rest of their family for the special celebration.

But why has Prince Andrew apparently been snubbed from the huge moment?

Andrew has reportedly been banished from appearing next to King Charles on the balcony (Credit: BBC)

Prince Andrew ‘snubbed’ from major coronation moment

Prince Andrew has reportedly been ‘snubbed’ from a major moment at King Charles’ coronation.

The royal left the nation shocked after he was embroiled in a sex abuse civil case, which he denied. Ever since, Andrew has kept out of the public eye and stepped back from working royal life.

I think it’s best that they err on the side of caution and don’t act in a way that could further fan the flames

But now, it appears that the Prince will also be banished from the King’s side during his big moment on the balcony.

A source told the Mirror: “The King has been very clear about who he wants to represent the monarchy. There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion. And it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”

King Charles snubbed Prince Andrew in order to win over respect from the public (Credit: Cover Images)

Real reason why Andrew won’t be seen on the balcony?

So why won’t Prince Andrew be seen on the balcony with the rest of his family?

Jordan James, the Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR, told us that King Charles may have refused to let Andrew take part in the big moment in order to win back ‘respect and adoration’ from royal fans.

He claimed: “King Charles is already a far less popular monarch than his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II. His struggles to get musicians to perform at his coronation says plenty. So he has a lot of work to do to try and capture even a small amount of this same respect and adoration.”

The expert also went on to say that the King has decided to be cautious as he can’t risk any more ‘public backlash’. Jordan added: “King Charles cannot afford any more public backlash. And with many already displeased with how the monarchy has dealt with drama now (and in the past). I think it’s best that they err on the side of caution. And don’t act in a way that could further fan the flames.”

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘snubbed from big public’ at King’s coronation as Charles ‘has been very clear’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.