Archbishop of Canterbury issues clarification after suggesting Prince Andrew ‘is seeking to make amends’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has issued clarification after his recent Prince Andrew comments.

There have been lots of rumours regarding over what role Andrew will take in the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Some have questioned whether he should make an appearance at all.

However, in an interview with ITV News, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby suggested Andrew is “seeking to make amends” with the public.

There’s speculation about Andrew’s role at the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news

As a result, it’s thought he may use this weekend to kickstart his attempts.

The Archbishop also spoke about how “we have become a very unforgiving society” in general.

Read more: William and Kate steeling themselves for ‘very stressful’ reunion with Harry and Meghan

He told ITV: “Forgiveness really does matter. I think we have become a very, very unforgiving society. There’s a difference between consequences and forgiveness.

“I think for all of us, one of the ways that we celebrate when we come together is in learning to be a more open and forgiving society.”

Asked whether it’s important for Andrew to make amends with the public, Justin said: “I think that’s a very good thing.

“But you can’t tell people how they’re to respond about this. And the issues of the past in the area of abuse are so intensely personal and private for so many people.”

“It’s not surprising. There’s very deep feelings, indeed,” he added.

People aren’t sure what Prince Andrew’s role will be this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archbishop of Canterbury

Meanwhile, the Archbishop later released a statement to clarify his comments on forgiveness.

A spokesperson for Mr Welby said: “In tonight’s interview with ITV News I was asked a question about forgiveness, and I said that there is a difference between consequences and forgiveness.

“Both are essential elements of the Christian understanding of justice, mercy and reconciliation.

“I also made the broader point that I hope we can become a more forgiving society.

“These are complex issues that are difficult to address in a short media interview and I hope they do not distract from this week’s joyful celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Platinum Jubilee celebrations to go all out

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reign for 70 years.

As a result, Jubilee celebrations are set to include everything from a pop concert to a £15m carnival featuring a puppet dragon.

Read more: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Shock guest list for thanksgiving service ‘revealed’

More than 70 aircraft will also take part in a six-minute flypast over Buckingham Palace. The events will follow a birthday parade to mark the big day.

The Queen is expected to watch the festivities from the palace balcony with other members of the Royal Family.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be part of the group.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.