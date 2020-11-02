Pride of Britain viewers were concerned for Kate Middleton when she featured on the awards show last night.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, was on at the end of the programme on Sunday (November 1) evening alongside her husband Prince William, 38, and daytime TV favourite Kate Garraway, 53.

Kate Middleton and Prince William presented the final award on Pride of Britain (Credit: ITV)

What did Pride of Britain Awards viewers say about Kate Middleton?

A number of viewers watching at home said they thought she looked ‘thin’ as she chatted with the GMB presenter and praised key workers in the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, one viewer said: “I don’t wanna be disrespectful but Kate Middleton’s arms look very skinny #PrideOfBritain #PrideOfBritainAwards.”

Another wrote: “[Bleep], just how thin is the Duchess of Cambridge? #PrideOfBritain.”

A third said with a shocked-face emoji: “Blimey, don’t they feed Kate in the Royal Family? #PrideOfBritain.”

ED! contacted the Duchess of Cambridge’s reps for comment.

Nevertheless, fans took to social media to praise Kate and point out how stunning she looked.

“How beautiful is Kate?” some viewers asked on Twitter.

The Cambridges chatted with GMB’s Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

Others praised her kind words to Kate Garraway about her husband Derek’s ongoing health battle, with one tweeting: “I just love Catherine. She’s just stunning, so gracious.”

Someone else thanked the Cambridges for “echoing exactly what all of us feel”.

What did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say on Pride of Britain?

The Duchess told Kate Garraway: “I think you’re amazing to do this, because you’ve had such a hard time yourself. How are you all doing?”

“We’re doing okay,” the Good Morning Britain host replied. “It’s very difficult because you can’t visit, the children still haven’t gone to visit. And I think that’s a huge pressure for everybody.”

The royal couple thanked NHS workers for all their hard work and dedication (Credit: ITV)

Presenting the award, Prince William said: “The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic has reminded us, as a nation, of how much we owe the thousands of NHS workers who have gone far beyond the call of duty this year.

“They have tirelessly worked around the clock with humility and compassion, in the most challenging of circumstances, putting their own lives on the line to help others.”

