Pregnant Princess Eugenie has revealed she is “so excited” to become a mum for the first time.

Earlier today (September 25), Buckingham Palace announced Eugenie was expecting her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Posting to Instagram, the official Royal Family account revealed the joyous news.

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her first baby with husband Jack (Credit: Splash News)

How did the royals announce the pregnancy news?

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Now the mum-to-be has revealed that she’s over the moon about the happy news.

She’s shared two pictures to Instagram – one with husband Jack and one of an adorable pair of baby booties.

Eugenie and Jack’s hands can be seen holding the cute teddy bear booties, while you can see her stunning engagement ring in the background of the picture.

Jack and I are so excited for early 2021.

And, while there’s no bump shot just yet, Eugenie looks as if she’s blooming.

The second picture features Eugenie and Jack smiling from ear-to-ear as they pose in dappled sunshine in a garden.

What did pregnant Princess Eugenie say about the news?

She captioned the post: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021.”

She added the baby emoji at the end of her post.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple – and one even joked that the pair haven’t been practising social distancing during the pandemic.

“Wonderful news! Congratulations to you both. You have clearly not been practising social distancing!” they quipped.

Another said: “Ahhhhh congratulations!! Wishing you three all the best.”

A third added: “Wishing you all the best, a happy and healthy pregnancy.”

The couple married back in October 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

‘A little piece of joy’

With the pandemic clearly on the mind of many, lots of social media users revealed their glee that finally 2020 had delivered some good news.

“Well done for giving us some joy!” said one.

Another posted: “Congratulations. That’s such good news!! A little piece of joy in everything going on.”

