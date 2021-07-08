Princess Beatrice attended Wimbledon today and showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning dress.

Beatrice, who is expecting her first baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a white and black polka dot dress.

Arriving alongside Edoardo, Beatrice cradled her bump as they sat in the royal box on Centre Court next to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Beatrice looked stunning at Wimbledon today (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Pregnant Princess Beatrice stuns at Wimbledon

Beatrice sported the puff-sleeve Self Portrait midi dress, costing £340.

The princess also wore big statement sunglasses and gold jewellery.

She and Edoardo both wore face masks as they took their seats.

The couple will welcome their first child in the autumn (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Beatrice is due to welcome her baby in the autumn.

The couple’s baby news was announced in May.

A statement read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their baby news in May (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, last week, Beatrice may have dropped a hint about the gender of her unborn baby.

Beatrice dined out at 5 Hertford Street in central London and wore a stunning outfit.

But she was sporting a pale pink mask embroiled with a bee topped with a crown.

In addition, Beatrice clutched a pink fluffy rabbit stuff toy.

Of course, the colour pink is often associated with baby girls.

Kate at Wimbledon last week (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, Beatrice is the latest royal to attend Wimbledon.

Last week, Kate Middleton attended day five of the tennis tournament and looked stunning in a white and blue polka dot midi skirt and blazer.

However, earlier this week, Kensington Palace revealed the Duchess of Cambridge was isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement said: “Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

