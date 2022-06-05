Platinum Party at the Palace: Lee Mack takes savage dig at Boris Johnson and fans love it

Comedian Lee Mack delighted fans with a savage dig at Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Platinum Jubilee concert last night.

The funnyman took aim at Boris in front of him and the Royal Family at the huge event in front of Buckingham Palace.

Lee Mack had Platinum Party at the Palace viewers in hysterics (Credit: BBC)

Lee entertained crowds at the Platinum Party at the Palace celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

But as he jumped onto the stage, Lee welcomed everyone to Buckingham Palace, calling it a “party of a lifetime”.

He said how lucky everyone was to enjoy the event just metres away from Buckingham Palace’s famous gates.

And then he went in for the kill.

“Finally we can say the words Party and Gate and it be a positive,” he said.

The audience howled with laughter and cheered at the joke.

Lee Mack savages Boris Johnson

Fans absolutely loved it with one saying: “Lee Mack, take a bow sir! Absolutely brilliant 👏 #PlatinumJubilee”

A second said: “Lee Mack’s #Partygate joke made me laugh out loud. Never known him make a political joke before. It’s almost as if a PM ignoring rules that made people die alone gets people raging. #NotMovingOnTillJohnsonHasGone”

A third added: “Lee Mack has always been one of my favourite comedians, but it’s nice every once in a while to be reminded why I love him so much.

Boris was repeatedly booed by the crowds but it didn’t seem to bother him (Credit: Splash)

“What a legend.”

Lee’s joke came after Boris was repeatedly booed throughout the weekend.

Videos shared on social media showed the crowd jeering at the Prime Minister as he was taken to his seat at the concert.

It comes after live news broadcasts caught the moment crowds earlier this weekend booed Boris and wife Carrie.

There have been increasing calls for him to resign since the partygate scandal.

He was fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions earlier this year making him the first serving Prime Minister in history to have been caught breaking the law.

