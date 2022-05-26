With the Platinum Jubilee fast approaching, the royal family has been praised by fans after unveiling a special way for Brits to get involved in the celebrations.

The royals have released stickers and a new filter the public can use on Instagram to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee next week – and fans are loving them!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Royal family unveils special Platinum Jubilee digital surprise

The official Royal Family Instagram account unveiled a special Jubilee surprise for its 10.7 million followers to gush over today (Thursday, May 26).

The surprise in question is that they have designed some royal-related stickers that can be used on Instagram.

The account uploaded a post of one of the stickers – PJ the Corgi – along with a lengthy caption earlier today.

The post explained that with a week to go until Trooping the Colour, they’re launching some social media tools that fans can use.

“Meet ‘PJ’ our Platinum Jubilee corgi!” it said.

Some of the stickers released by the royal family (Credit: Instagram)

Royal family’s stickers for Jubilee

The post continued, explaining that there is also a filter that you can use on Instagram too.

“There’s also a new filter which will enable you to try on a crown for size,” it said.

“We’re hoping as many of you as possible use these tools to celebrate the Jubilee with us here on Instagram.”

The account also posted some of the stickers on Stories, informing fans how to make use of the stickers and filter.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations start next week (Credit: ITV)

Royal fans react

Hundreds of royal fans took to the comment section to gush over the stickers that have been launched for the Jubilee.

“I love this!! The corgi!!” one fan wrote.

“What a Great idea!!! Thank you for the Instagram Stickers,” another said.

“Oh, I want that sticker!” a third commented.

“I like it very much!” another wrote.

“I like this idea,” a fifth said. “Happy Jubilee”.

The Jubilee celebrations kick off on June 2. They will come to an end on June 5.