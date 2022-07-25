Pippa Middleton smiles
Royals

Pippa Middleton makes ‘nod to royals’ as she ‘names new baby’, reports claim

Name has recently proved popular in celebrity circles

By Robert Leigh

Pippa Middleton has named her new baby, according to reports.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton is thought to have given birth to her third child earlier this month.

And now further reports claim the 38-year-old and husband James Matthews have decided on what to call their second daughter.

Pippa Middleton, who now has a new baby, in 2011
Pippa, married to James Matthews, attained fame as her sister’s maid of honour in 2011 (Credit: YouTube)

Pippa Middleton ‘names her new baby’

According to the Daily Mail, the unconfirmed word is Pippa and James have named the new arrival Rose.

The floral name has recently proved popular in celebrity circles, with both Stacey Solomon and Danielle Lloyd giving the name to their own babies.

Read more: Pippa Middleton ‘welcomes third baby with husband James Matthews’

An unnamed source recently claimed to the tabloid: “Pippa and her family are thrilled – it’s a very exciting time in their lives.”

A rep for Pippa refused to comment on this story.

How many children does Pippa Middleton have?

Rose, when confirmed to have been born, will be the sixth grandchild for hers and Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Pippa and hedge fund manager James, 46, already share two children together.

Their first child, a son named Arthur, was born in October 2018.

First daughter Grace, meanwhile, was born in March 2021.

Pippa Middleton, mother to a new baby, at the royal wedding in 2011
Pippa Matthews is reportedly now a mother of three (Credit: YouTube)

Why is the name Rose a ‘nod to royalty’?

The Express website ponders why Pippa and James – who married in May 2017 – may have selected the name Rose for the little one.

The publication claims: “Rose has been the name of some royals across the centuries, including Mary Tudor, known as ‘Mary Rose’, Queen of France.”

Read more: Kate set for baby joy as insider claims Pippa Matthews ‘expecting third baby’

The historical figure of Mary Tudor has also featured as the main character in 1970s novels by Hilda Lewis. A couple of those books have ‘Rose’ in the title.

Those books are Rose of England (published 1977) and Heart of a Rose (published 1978).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stacey Solomona and Joe Swash smiling
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are married after tying the knot yesterday, it’s claimed
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon on Loose Women
First look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s intimate wedding ‘revealed’ by guest?
Loose Women and Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash
Loose Women stars break silence on Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s nuptials after shock wedding revelation
Ant and Dec smiling
Ant and Dec fans in tears as Dec ‘pays tribute’ to his presenting partner with baby’s poignant name
loose women kaye adams comp
Kaye Adams’ shock at medical diagnosis after Loose Women segment
emmerdale amelia baby comp
Emmerdale fans will be ‘shocked’ by a twist in Amelia Spencer’s pregnancy plot