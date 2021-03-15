Pippa Middleton reportedly expecting second baby
Pippa Middleton baby: Kate Middleton’s sister ‘welcomes second child’

Pippa and husband James already have a son called Arthur

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Pippa Middleton has reportedly given birth to her second baby with husband James Matthews.

Earlier this month, the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa confirmed her daughter’s pregnancy.

Now, according to HELLO! magazine, a source claims Pippa welcomed a little girl in the early hours of Monday, March 15.

Pippa Middleton baby
James and Pippa have welcomed their second child, a daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pippa Middleton ‘gives birth to baby girl’

The family source told the publication: “Mother and baby are doing well.

Read more: Pippa Middleton pregnant with second child, her mother Carole confirms

“The baby is perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”

In addition, the insider said the couple have named their daughter Grace Elizabeth.

Pippa Middleton pregnant
Pippa and James have reportedly named their little girl Grace Elizabeth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Carole Middleton say about daughter Pippa’s pregnancy?

Meanwhile, it comes after her mum Carole Middleton shared the happy news of Pippa’s second pregnancy with Good Housekeeping magazine.

She was discussing seeing her grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Pippa’s first child Arthur.

Carole told the magazine: “I hope to see more of my family than I could last year…

“…including, of course, my new grandchild.”

Elsewhere, in December, reports claimed Pippa was expecting her second baby.

Kate’s younger sister is already a mum to her son Arthur with her husband James.

Pippa with her older sister Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, at the time, Page Six reported that the couple were expecting a baby in 2021.

A source said: “It’s fantastic news amid a difficult year.”

I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.

Read more: Kate Middleton: Duchess’ Clapham Common visit branded a ‘publicity stunt’

In addition, they said: “The entire family is delighted.”

When did Pippa and James welcome their son Arthur?

Meanwhile, Pippa and James welcomed Arthur, two, in 2018.

The couple tied the knot at St Mark’s Church, Englefield on May 20, 2017.

