Piers Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden, has slammed Meghan Markle as “arrogant”.

Piers has been very vocal about his thoughts on Meghan and her husband Prince Harry.

While Meghan hasn’t uttered his name in years, Piers can’t seem to stop saying hers whenever he gets the chance.

However, now Piers’ wife, Celia, has decided to weigh in on her feelings toward Meghan too.

Sadly for the royal, Celia doesn’t seem to have a high opinion of her either.

In a scathing rant, Celia has labelled Meghan as “entitled”.

Piers Morgan and Celia Walden are both not fans of Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celia Walden on Meghan Markle

“I thought maybe people would be protective of her out here [in America], but not at all,” she told GB News.

“She’s just a figure of fun and the crucial misstep she made is forgetting that the whole of the US love the Queen. So, anyone who is deemed to have affronted the Queen, or behaved badly in that regard, is just not going to go down well.”

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

Meghan recently hit headlines after she attempted to trademark the word “archetypes” for the name of her first series of podcasts with Spotify.

Sharing her opinion on the move, Celia ranted: “This has just been unanimously agreed that it’s a proposeporus thing to do.

Harry and Meghan are not in Piers and Celia’s good books (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“In fact, the only thing she should be trademarking is a few words, ‘arrogant,’ ‘entitled’ and ‘preposterous’ because all of those things are uniquely her.”

She added: “This is just so archetypal of her narcissism, the idea that you can own a word.”

Read more: Deadline on Channel 5: Who is in the cast, how many episodes and where is it filmed?

Meghan’s forthcoming podcast will debut on the platform in the summer. It will be almost two years since Meghan and Harry signed a $25m deal with Spotify.

In that time, they have only appeared on one podcast together so far.