Piers Morgan warns Meghan Markle she hasn’t ‘won battle’ and is in for a ‘big shock’

Piers Morgan says that Meghan Markle ‘hasn’t won’ and that she is apparently ‘in for a big shock’.

The former Good Morning Britian host, 56, is teasing a major career comeback in a new interview.

And once again, he is hitting out at his one-time pub buddy, the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking to Jan Moir for the Daily Mail, Piers said that Meghan has definitely not ‘cancelled’ him.

What did Piers Morgan say to Meghan Markle?

He defiantly told the journalist: “If Meghan thinks she has cancelled me or won the battle, she is in for a big shock. I’ve never been more popular.”

While he refused to say what his next career move is, he did say it will shock us all.

Piers teased that it “will take everyone by surprise, it is not what you expect”.

What’s more, he confirmed that he’s technically not out of a job just yet.

This is because he’s actually still on his high paying GMB salary, but on gardening leave.

In fact, he will be getting paid until his contract expires at the end of this year.

Why did Piers quit GMB?

Piers walked out of GMB live on air in March, and resigned from his role as host that day.

He got into a heated argument with weatherman Alex Beresford, who ardently defended Meghan Markle.

Piers also said he didn’t believe in Meghan Markle’s claims that she was refused mental health help from the Palace.

In response, Meghan reportedly complained directly to ITV.

Taking to Twitter, Piers confirmed his departure with: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.

“Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

But Piers told Jan he wishes he hadn’t walked off the set.

But he still stands by all his opinions on former Suits actress Meghan.

Finally, this all comes amid speculation that Piers may soon return to GMB.

Indeed, he has told The Sun: ‘They [ITV] reached out — there have been approaches. Never say never.”

Then adding: “I have no doubt I could take the ratings back to where I left them — but the doubt is, would anyone be allowed to do it that way again?”

