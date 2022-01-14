Piers Morgan insists the Queen ‘deserves better’ after being put through ‘any mother’s nightmare’

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to support the Queen, following her decision to strip Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages.

The monarch made the decision as her son faces a US civil action over sexual assault allegations.

Following the news yesterday (January 13), Piers insisted that the Queen “deserves so much better”.

I feel so sorry for the Queen. In the last year she’s lost the love of her life, endured the Monarchy she heads being repeatedly trashed by the Sussex clowns, & suffered what must be any mother’s nightmare over Andrew’s deplorable conduct.

She’s 95, and deserves so much better. pic.twitter.com/aVBPgtk8co — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 13, 2022

Piers shared his thoughts alongside a photo of Her Majesty.

Twitter users rushed to comment on the post, with many agreeing with Piers’ view.

One tweeted: “She is an absolute credit to this country her sense of duty surpasses anyone in public life. God save the Queen.”

Another wrote: “HMTQ does deserve better. Time and again HMTQ shows the world her strength of character and fairness. This is why the Queen is respected globally.”

A third said: “She is one classy lady and deserves so much better. Well said Piers.”

A fourth pointed out: “I feel more sorry for Andrew’s victims.”

Piers’ tweet didn’t sit well with some

However, others took issue with Piers’ apparent dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

One complained: “Omg!!! Obsessed. You just had to bring them into this!!! They have not done anything like what Prince Andrew is accused of. Enough is enough!”

A second added: “Knew you wouldn’t last 2 mins without mentioning Harry and Meghan.”

Meanwhile, Piers’ tweet followed shortly after Buckingham Palace released a statement on Andrew.

In it, they announced that the Duke of York was being stripped of his military titles.

The statement read: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The Queen reportedly broke the news to Andrew in a face-to-face meeting.

Andrew – who has always denied the allegations against him – will face trial later on this year.

