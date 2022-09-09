Piers Morgan’s tears over the Queen’s death as he makes emotional confession

Presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his heartbreak over the death of the Queen.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had died yesterday afternoon (September 8) at the age of 96.

The Queen died yesterday afternoon, aged 96 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Piers Morgan’s tears of the Queen

In Piers’ latest column in The Sun, he acknowledged that the passing of the Queen had a profound impact on him.

His column began with the haunting words, “THE Queen is dead”.

He then sadly continued: “Even as I write those words, I can’t quite believe them, and it makes me feel incredibly emotional.

“I’ll admit to shedding a tear when the news came through, as I’m sure most people did. How could we not be hugely moved by this massive, seismic moment in the history of our great country?”

Piers Morgan admitted to shedding tears after learning about the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The presenter added: “Elizabeth II was Monarch of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth for my entire life. In fact, she was on the throne for 13 years longer than I’ve been alive.”

He proudly mentioned that the Queen was the longest reigning monarch in British history and comes second only to King Louis XI of France as the longest reigning monarch in world history.

He expressed: “That makes her the undisputed GOAT, the greatest of all time; a monumental, towering royal colossus who is not only the most famous person on Planet Earth, but the most respected.

The TalkTV host mentioned the Queen’s “aura of invincibility” that many of us can relate to after her sudden death.

Members of the royal family, including King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, travelled to Balmoral yesterday to be at the Queen’s bedside.

After the news of her death, Charles will now take the title of King Charles III.

Piers pays respects

On Twitter yesterday, Piers decided to pay his respects to the late Monarch, the Queen.

He said:”BREAKING NEWS: RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons.

“Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved.

“Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you.”

UPDATE: I’ll be anchoring a 3-hour live special edition of @PiersUncensored on @TalkTV tonight about the Queen, from 7-10pm. Guests will include Dame Joan Collins & Sir Ian Botham. Please send me your own tributes & memories of Her Majesty & we’ll use some in the show. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 9, 2022

Earlier today (September 9), Piers announced he would be hosting a TV special to mark the Queen’s death.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ll be anchoring a 3-hour live special edition of @PiersUncensored on @TalkTV tonight about the Queen, from 7-10pm.

Read more: When will King Charles make a speech to the nation? What is he expected to say in the address?

“Guests will include Dame Joan Collins & Sir Ian Botham. Please send me your own tributes & memories of Her Majesty & we’ll use some in the show.”

