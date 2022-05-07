Piers Morgan slams Harry and Meghan for attending Queen’s Jubilee as he makes prediction

Piers Morgan has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple confirmed they would be attending the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK for the celebrations in June along with their children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months.

However, Piers has made a prediction about the couple’s appearance as he hit out on Twitter.

Meghan and Harry will attend the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan on Harry and Meghan

Following the news, Piers said: “Oh God, they’re coming anyway… wait for the Sussex circus to steal all the focus from the Queen.”

Read more: Harry, Andrew and Meghan won’t appear on Palace balcony during Jubilee

It had come after Piers responded to the news that Harry, Meghan and Prince Andrew won’t join Her Majesty, 96, for the palace balcony appearance.

Members of the Royal Family will take to the balcony for the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Oh God, they’re coming anyway… wait for the Sussex circus to steal all the focus from the Queen. https://t.co/UUlraX9qwA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2022

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022

However, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had decided to only have working members of the Royal Family on the balcony for the occasion.

A statement read: “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Piers tweeted about the news, saying it was a “good decision”.

Harry, Meghan and Andrew won’t be appearing on the balcony during the Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said: “Queen bans Harry, Meghan & Andrew from Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping of Colour ceremony during Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Only working royals performing duties for her will attend.

“Massive snub to the renegade Sussexes and her shamed son. Good decision.”

On Friday, Harry and Meghan said they feel “excited and honoured” to attend the Jubilee celebrations.

It’ll be good news for the Queen as it’s believed she hasn’t yet met her great-granddaughter Lilibet.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

She also hasn’t seen Archie in person since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in 2020.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin on June 2 and run until June 5.

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.