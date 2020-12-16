Piers Morgan slammed for ‘pathetic’ attack on Meghan and Harry’s latest project

Piers Morgan has been criticised for pretending to vomit over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s new podcast.

The GMB host, 55, pretended to vomit on Good Morning Britain in response to their new Spotify podcast series.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, have signed an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify said to be worth at least £30 million.

After playing their teaser clip, Piers grabbed a bin and pretended to vomit into it on Wednesday’s GMB episode.

Piers said: “I’m so sorry. How awkward?”

Piers Morgan pretended to vomit over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s just announced podcast (Credit: ITV)

Before ranting: “But underneath the vomit-making, look, if they want to do vomit-making podcasts – it’s entirely their right – but it boils down once again, what are they thinking at Buckingham Palace?

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for ‘gifting celebrities vegan coffee’

“These two are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they’re still royals. They don’t do any of the nasty stuff, you know the wet Wednesday at the care home in Stoke-on-Trent.

“They’ve bailed out of all that. And they’re now making gazillions doing all these commercial – very commercial deals – which is absolutely fine except they’re only making the money because they’re the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Otherwise they wouldn’t make a bean.”

GMB played a teaser clip from Harry and Meghan’s upcoming podcast series (Credit: ITV)

And over on Twitter Piers posted a snap of the vomit joke in view of his some seven million plus Twitter followers.

Read more: Dr Hilary apologises to Piers Morgan after he’s caught not wearing a face mask

With the cheeky caption: “Really enjoying the new Meghan & Harry podcast.”

Really enjoying the new Meghan & Harry podcast. pic.twitter.com/ImnT2EeiS6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 16, 2020

But many Twitter users accused him of being overly petty towards the former senior royals.

One user hit back at Piers with: “Piers criticising Meghan and Harry, what a shocker. Piers really needs to stop obsessing over them, it comes across as petty, pathetic and bitter.”

Susanna said she thought the podcast was a ‘parody’ at first (Credit: ITV)

While another user claimed: “You’ve been bullying them for a long time now, it’s getting beyond a joke and quite sinister. Your obsession with them is really, really weird.”

And a third user argued: “With all due respect, Piers, you’re not being forced to listen to it. You have been a voice for common sense during this pandemic, which makes your vendetta against Markle more bizarre. What has she done to deserve your constant hate?”

Whereas a fourth user urged: “Stop it now, it’s not amusing. It’s becoming an obsession. No one really cares.”



But some viewers were firmly on the former CNN host’s side.

For example, one user declared: “I am with You Piers you can’t have your cake and eat it.. Drop their titles and they can do what they want.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.