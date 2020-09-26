Piers Morgan shared fresh out outrage at Prince Andrew on Friday (September 25).

The GMB host, 55, is dismayed over The Duke of York’s pricey travel costs.

The Royal Family released its annual briefing of royal finances, which included the cost of Prince Andrew’s golf trip.

The reports detail how Prince Andrew took a trip to Northern Ireland last July.

Prince Andrew’s travel costs have been laid bare (Credit: SplashNews)

How much did Prince Andrew’s trip cost?

The Duke’s total travel costs amounted to an astonishing £15,848.

Attending the Royal Portrush Golf Club’s Open championship, Prince Andrew took a private jet to and from the event.

Piers shared his strong disapproval of the costs over on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he posted in view of his some 7.6 million followers.

Piers Morgan is furious over the costs of Prince Andrew’s golf trip (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers Morgan say?

He wrote: “Sorry, WTF? British taxpayers paid £15,848 for Prince Andrew to fly by private jet to watch the Open golf championship in Portrush last year, three weeks after his billionaire paedophile mate Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking minors. A disgusting abuse of our money.”

A disgusting abuse of our money.

Prince Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein was through his friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Duke of York has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual involvement with underage women.

The Duke of York stepped down following his BBC Newsnight interview (Credit: The Claytons / SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew stepped down in November

However, a disastrous November 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis on BBC’s Newsnight led him to step down from his senior royal duties.

In an official statement, Andrew said: “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

Prince Andrew, pictured here with The Queen, chartered a private jet to Northern Ireland and back (Credit: SplashNews)

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

“His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

ED has contacted The Palace for comment.

