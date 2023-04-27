Piers Morgan fires back as Prince Harry slams him in court: ‘Stop suing and just shut up!’

Piers Morgan has lashed out at Prince Harry following claims the former newspaper editor “knew about and encouraged” illegal hacking of his mother.

The Duke of Sussex is currently suing Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information-gathering. NGN has consistently denied this and wants to stop his claim.

The legal action taken by Harry is one of three major cases being made against tabloid newspapers. Those other cases concern the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail groups.

Earlier today (Thursday April 27), Piers, 58, quote-tweeted MailOnline coverage of the High Court preliminary hearing.

The ex Good Morning Britain co-host also asked when the royal would ‘stop suing and just shut up’.

Piers Morgan tweets about Prince Harry

In proposed amendments to Harry’s phone hacking claim against Murdoch’s company obtained by The Guardian yesterday (Wednesday April 26), Harry alleges that Piers “knew about, encouraged and concealed” when he was editor of the News of the World.

As Harry’s application was argued in the High Court on Tuesday (April 25), the judge overseeing the case called Harry’s new testimony “troubling”. He also questioned “factual inaccuracies” in the Duke of Sussex’s statement.

Oh dear, are Prince Privacy’s recollections varying again?

In Thursday’s tweet, Piers wrote: “Oh dear, are Prince Privacy’s recollections varying again? When is this permanently angry, narcissistic little twerp going to stop whining, stop suing, stop trashing his family, stop damaging the Monarchy, and just shut up?”

Harry’s allegations

Harry claims stories published in the now-defunct tabloid, as well as The Sun, originated from private text messages and phone calls obtained illegally. A number of articles from January 1994 to August 1995 he says were based on the communications are listed. He also alleges journalists obtained messages from his mother Princess Diana’s secret personal pager.

The 38-year-old royal also alleges that Piers and other editors knew about this illegal targeting of his mother.

Elsewhere in the legal documents, Harry says he’d felt like the tabloid press was a “third party” in his relationships.

He claims: “At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal.”

However, the High Court has heard Harry was largely “kept out of the loop” regarding phone hacking at the time.

The hearing, which began on Tuesday (April 25), is expected to conclude today. The judge will determine whether the claims will then progress to a trial, which is expected to be heard in January 2024 if it goes ahead.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry and Piers Morgan for comment on Piers’ tweet.

