Piers Morgan has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once again.

The former GMB host, 56, says that the duchess, 39, and duke, 36, should be “stripped of their royal titles”.

In fact, he goes so far as to say that they have “trashed” the royal family.

And as punishment they should no longer hold royal titles.

Piers Morgan has strong opinions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

In a fresh rant he accused their accusations of racism as being “crap”.

And he also urged Prince Harry to “grow up.”

Speaking to The Sun, Piers raged: “I think they should be stripped of their titles because they’re trashing the institution and causing a lot of damage in the Commonwealth where a lot of the countries are believing this racism crap.

“They’ve become the world’s biggest victims in the middle of a pandemic.”

Finally adding: “Harry needs to grow up.”

Piers dismissed Harry and Meghan’s racist claims as ‘crap’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Career comeback for Piers

Piers’ sensational claims come just a day after he vowed to make a big career comeback imminently.

And he also declared that Meghan “hadn’t won the battle” against him.

Piers told the Daily Mail: “If Meghan thinks she has cancelled me or won the battle, she is in for a big shock. I’ve never been more popular.”

Then he claimed his next career move “will take everyone by surprise, it is not what you expect”.

Piers quit GMB in March of this year (Credit: ITV)

In fact, there’s even been recent rumours that Piers may return to GMB.

He’s said he’s had “talks” with ITV, but there are no formal confirmations of a comeback by the network as of yet.

He stepped down in March after declaring that he didn’t believe Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As a result, Meghan reportedly complained directly to ITV, and Piers subsequently resigned.

The former GMB host defiantly tweeted at the time: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.

“Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

