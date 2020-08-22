Piers Morgan has insisted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their royal titles following criticism of Donald Trump.

The TV host believes they have stepped out of line after Meghan made a dig at the US President.

Protocol usually dictates that royals stay out of politics.

But following an appearance at a When All Women Vote event, Piers believes Meghan has gone too far.

Piers Morgan is unhappy with Meghan again (Credit: YouTube)

What did Piers say about Meghan and Harry?

The Duchess of Sussex was a guest at the virtual political rally organised by Michelle Obama on Thursday (August 20).

She warned about the upcoming Presidential election: “We all know what’s at stake.”

The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles.

Meghan also called on women to make their voices heard and exercise their vote in November.

Read more: Piers Morgan family tree – sons, daughter and wife Celia Walden

She told onlookers: “We vote to honour those who came before us and to protect those that come after us… that’s what community is all about and that’s specifically what this election is all about.

Should the Sussexes be reprimanded? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry and Prince William mending their rift, says Finding Freedom author

“We all know what’s at stake this year. I know it, I think all of you certainly know it if you are here at this fun event with us.

“You’re just as mobilised and energised to see the change we all need and deserve. This fight is worth fighting and we all need to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard.

“If you aren’t part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. If you are complacent, you are complicit.”

But her remarks have left Piers furious – and he hopes the Queen steps in.

Piers Morgan blasts Sussexes yet again

He tweeted last night (Friday, August 21) that the couple should keep their opinions to themselves.

Piers wrote: “The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles.

“They can’t remain as royals and spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way.”

Last time I checked she’s still calling herself the Duchess of Sussex. https://t.co/LggJ9vKbQ1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

He continued: “Last time I checked she’s still calling herself the Duchess of Sussex.”

Piers continued to take aim at Meghan earlier today (Saturday, August 22), rejecting criticism of his viewpoint.

He insisted: “She can do what she likes, she just can’t make politically partisan statements while remaining Duchess of Sussex.

“The royals are not allowed to do that. If Meghan and Harry truly want ‘freedom’ from royal duty and rules, they should stop trading off their royal titles.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.