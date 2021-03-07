Piers Morgan has revealed his feud with Meghan Markle has made him rather unpopular ahead of her Oprah interview.

The GMB star has openly criticised Meghan and Prince Harry and it seems his frustration with the couple has reached boiling point recently after he shared his anger about their upcoming chat.

However, sadly for Piers not everyone seems to agree with his vendetta.

The TV star was confronted by a Meghan Markle fan (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan reveals run-in with Meghan Markle fan

Piers was recently out for a walk with X Factor boss and pal Simon Cowell.

Sadly for the TV star, it didn’t quite go as he may have hoped.

Piers has confessed he was accosted by an elderly woman who was a big fan of Meghan.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘may never repair relationship with royals,’ says Lorraine Kelly

“Every few minutes, people approached us for a socially-distanced selfie, or a quick chat,” he wrote in an article for the Mail Online.

“Some were funny. ‘You annoyed me so much with what you said about Meghan this morning!’ an elderly lady scolded me.

“‘You’re laughing as you say that, though,’ observed Simon. ‘Yes!’ she chuckled. ‘Piers is naughty, but I like him… apart from this morning!'”

Piers slammed Meghan and Harry this week for supposedly trying to make themselves out to be victims.

“Ms Markle thinks she’s in a movie,” he tweeted.

“This interview is going to be Oscar-winning deluded self-serving bilge.”

Meghan is finally sharing her side of the story (Credit: CBS This Morning/YouTube)

Piers Morgan slams Meghan’s co-star’s tweets

Meanwhile, Meghan’s former Suits co-star Patrick J Adams slammed the royal family in a series of tweets this week.

He wrote: “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, whose newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER…

“…is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the UK in order to protect her family and her own mental health.”

His words angered Piers, who was quick to hit back.

Read more: Harry and Meghan Oprah interview ‘like driving wedge through relationship with William’

“Actually, what’s ‘OBSCENE’ is your friend trashing her husband’s family on global TV as the Queen’s 99-tear-old husband lies in hospital,” wrote the TV presenter.

“How dare you attack our Royal Family like this, you jumped-little twerp.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday March 8, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.