Piers Morgan has once again expressed his concern over the health of the Queen.

Last night he posted on Twitter, ‘This sounds more serious than they are letting on,’ alongside a news reports about Her Majesty veing ordered to rest for a further two weeks.

One follower replied: “Don’t speculate about our Queen, Piers, for XXXX’s sake.”

Another wrote: “Shoosh. If your parents/loved ones were potentially ill you’d not appreciate opinions on the matter from outside.”

A third responded: “Please stop speculating about this. It serves no purpose other than to get your tweets talked about.”

Someone else added: “Stop fuelling panic or scaremongering! Please STOP panic speculating and seeking a story/headline!!”

Piers first expressed his concerns for the Queen’s health earlier this week on Twitter.

The former GMB star, 56, admitted that he was “officially worried” about the 95-year-old monarch in a tweet yesterday (October 26).

It comes after the Queen was forced to pull out of the COP26 United Nations climate change summit.

Piers Morgan has expressed his concerns for the Queen on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan on Twitter

Reacting to the announcement on social media, Piers was quick to share his concerns.

He wrote: “I’m now officially worried about the Queen. Very unusual for her to miss big events like this.

“Hope she gets all the rest & treatment she needs.”

I’m now officially worried about the Queen

Piers’ followers also appeared just as worried about the Queen’s health.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Me too. Unsurprising given her age though losing her husband will no doubt affect her health. Given time and rest, I’m sure she’ll bounce back.”

Another added: “I think losing Prince Philip has taken its toll. Get some rest your majesty.”

A third posted: “She needs to be sat at home in front of a fire with the dogs and cuppa with a biscuit or two. She has done enough.”

In addition, a fourth tweeted: “She appears to have dropped rather a lot of weight I think.”

A fifth wrote: “Her Majesty has been pushing herself too hard to do her duty. She looked so frail at the Duke’s funeral.

What did Piers’ followers say?

“I hope that she understands that she is held in such high esteem and is so very loved and respected. We all want her to rest and recover. God bless her.”

Another shared: “I’m worried too and just can’t contemplate the thought of life without her. Always been part of my life. Positive, hard working & the absolute backbone of our country.”

Furthermore, one said: “Don’t think she’s looked right since Phil passed. Her smile doesn’t look real now either. Think she’s hurting more than we realise and that can effect her health obviously.”

It comes after the Queen pulled out of the COP26 United Nations climate change summit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen pulls out of royal engagement

Buckingham Palace made the announcement yesterday, saying: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, November 1.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

They added: “The message will be filmed later this week and she very much wants COP26 to be a success and see meaningful actions.”

