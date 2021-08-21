Piers Morgan has hit out at Prince Harry after reports claimed the duke took a private jet home from a charity polo match just months after citing climate change as one of the “most pressing issues” in the world.

Harry, 36, reportedly boarded the jet belonging to one of his millionaire businessman friends to fly back to the LA mansion he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

He apparently spent two hours on the 20-seater £45million Gulfstream jet, travelling from Aspen, Colorado, to Santa Barbara.

Piers wrote on Twitter: “If this two-faced twerp tries to lecture us again about carbon footprints, ignore him.”

It comes after royal author Tom Quinn called the move “hypocritical” considering Harry’s history of talking about environmental issues.

He told The Sun: “This appears to be enormously hypocritical, given all his talk about climate change. Harry seems to see himself as someone who guides the rest of the world and that his own behaviour isn’t relevant. It is a huge blind spot.”

In May, Harry told Oprah Winfrey just how important he felt the issue is.

He said: “I believe even more that climate change and mental health are two of the most pressing issues that we’re facing. With kids growing up in today’s world, pretty depressing, right, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it’s either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened.”

Prince Harry announces $1.5million donation

During his surprise appearance at the charity Sentebale match, Harry announced his plans to donate $1.5million to the organisation.

Harry and friend Prince Seeiso of Losotho co-founded the charity in 2006. It raises funds for children affected by HIV in Africa.

He pledged money from the profits of his forthcoming memoirs to cover the bill.

Harry said: “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations.

“I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it.”

He continued: “The Sentebale Polo Cup is critical to securing the funds needed to advance this important mission. I’m thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need.”

