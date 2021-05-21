Piers Morgan took to his favourite social medium, Twitter, to launch yet another rant against Prince Harry this morning (Friday May 21).

The former GMB host’s rant, the latest in a long line, comes after the Duke of Sussex appeared on Apple TV+ series The Me You Don’t See.

And, after the angry tweets, followers and users soon railed back and attacked Piers, telling him to “shut up”.

Prince Harry bared all on the Apple+ series (Credit: Apple TV/YouTube)

Why did Piers Morgan have a go at Harry on his Twitter feed?

In the five-part series, Harry makes a number of revelations about his mother, his mental health and, perhaps most interestingly, his father and the Royal Family.

Read more: Prince Harry breaks silence in statement over ‘unethical’ interview after BBC inquiry

He revealed that he took to drink and drugs when his mother died in 1997 to numb the pain.

The Prince also said that his family showed “total neglect” and that his father, Prince Charles, “let him suffer”.

Oh FFS.

Is there no end to Prince Privacy's victimhood tour?

Constantly abusing his family, knowing they can't respond, is so pathetic & cowardly.

Man up, Harry – and shut up. https://t.co/0k8JfNPJ2W — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2021

How did Piers Morgan begin his Twitter rant?

After seeing reports of Harry’s revelations, Piers – who’s never been shy about offering his opinions on the Prince – took to Twitter.

Quote-tweeting an article from the Daily Mail, he began his rant by saying: “Oh FFS.”

“Is there no end to Prince Privacy’s victimhood tour?

“Constantly abusing his family, knowing they can’t respond, is so pathetic & cowardly.

“Man up, Harry – and shut up.”

What 'empathy' is Harry showing his family as he constantly trashes them in public? It's grotesquely unfair (they can't answer back) outrageously hypocritical, and he's making millions from doing it. THAT'S appalling. https://t.co/0fV3SApwlc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2021

One follower soon responded and gave him both barrels.

She said: “Seriously think you’re the one who needs to shut up.

“Your complete lack of understanding and empathy is appalling.”

What ’empathy’ is Harry showing his family as he constantly trashes them in public?

But then Piers responded angrily.

“What ’empathy’ is Harry showing his family as he constantly trashes them in public?” he asked.

“It’s grotesquely unfair (they can’t answer back) outrageously hypocritical, and he’s making millions from doing it.

“THAT’S appalling.”

Twitter users gave Piers both barrels (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

How did Twitter users react?

It wasn’t long before Piers received more comments telling him to “shut up” himself.

One wrote: “Prince William has ‘answered back’ regarding the BBC so actually there’s nothing to stop them.

“They’re choosing to remain silent. Something you could try?”

Another asked: “Weren’t you at one point making millions in your ITV contract for trashing Megan & Harry at every opportunity you had, and then shouting about how very dare they answer their critics back because you paid their salary through taxes (you do pay taxes don’t you).”

A third wrote: “Harry is doing a great job for the cause of recognising and treating mental health.

“Just keep quiet is not a solution but part of the problem. Harry doing for mental health what he did for disabled soldiers with Invicta Games.”

Another pondered: “Starting to wonder if it was Harry or Meghan that knocked you back that night…”

Twitter users also agreed with Piers (Credit: YouTube)

Some agreed with Piers

However, some followers agreed with Piers.

One said: “There cannot be a family anywhere who hasn’t gone through some mental trauma at some point.

Read more: The Me You Can’t See: How to watch the new Prince Harry and Oprah interview in the UK

“I don’t see them going on about it…. no one would be interested.

“Harry is just scoring points at what he sees as injustice. Have therapy in private.”