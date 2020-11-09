Piers Morgan has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Remembrance Sunday.

The former senior royals, paid tribute to fallen veterans after Harry was reportedly ‘denied’ a wreath to be laid at The Cenotaph on his behalf.

And Piers has branded their graveyard visit as both ‘outrageous’ and a ‘publicity stunt’.

Addressing his seven million plus Twitter accounts, Piers ranted: “Just outrageous – treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity, & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home.”

Why is Piers Morgan so angry with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The photos show a solemn Harry and Meghan dressed in black as they observe veterans’ graves.

The photos were released by the pair, making it highly likely that they brought their own private photographer along with them for the event.

However, not all of Piers’ fans agree with his anger.

Some took his side, while others urged him to allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to pay their respects without criticism.

How are Piers’ followers reacting to his latest rant?

One user agreed with the GMB host, tweeting: “I think it’s hilarious that they brought their own photographer. This is so tacky and desperate, which seems to be their brand.”

While another user reiterated: “I can understand him paying his respects he did serve, what I find utterly disgusting is they want privacy but took a photographer with them! #RemembranceSunday is not a photo opportunity for personal PR #ShameOnYou.”

Just outrageous – treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity, & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home. https://t.co/3V3NXkICdU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 8, 2020

But dozens of others ardently defended Harry. Many argued that as a veteran, he has every right to pay his respects.

For example, one user tweeted: “Harry severed his country. Have any of you? You find time to whinge about them when all current and past government officials break law and travel unnecessarily, insult the memory of those who have seen the ravages of war by making us stand alone on our doorsteps. Equality right there.”

And another argued: “Harry is a veteran, unlike his father and brother who both laid wreathes at the Cenotaph. Can’t actually believe I’m defending any member/former member of the royal family but your obsession with these two is borderline nuts.”



What have Harry and Meghan said about the event?

Harry and Meghan laid flowers hand picked from their garden at their Montecito home.

They lay one at at the grave of a Riyal Australian Airforce member and one from the Royals Canadian Artillery.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives.”

