Petition for Paul O’Grady to be given a posthumous knighthood

Paul O’Grady became adored by millions throughout his showbiz career and many – including Entertainment Daily – have called for him to receive a knighthood for years, and now after his death.

In January 2022, ED! set up a petition to have beloved Paul knighted and made a Sir in the 2023 New Year’s Honours.

While Paul didn’t receive this knighthood before his death, he surely now must be posthumously honoured.

TV favourite Paul deserves to have knighthood following his death (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady death: National treasure should have knighthood

The For the Love of Dogs star stole the nation’s heart thanks to his warm personality and outrageously hilarious antics on TV, radio and stage.

His love and compassion for animals was incredibly heartwarming to watch and revealed what a kind-hearted soul he had.

Thanks to his shows such as For the Love of Dogs, fans around the UK could get a glimpse into Paul’s loving and caring nature.

Paul’s love for animals was just amazing to see (Credit: ITV)

Throughout his life – in his personal highs and lows – Paul graced our screens and entertained us.

From his Lily Savage days to his hit talk show on Channel 4, Paul knew how to bring people together.

In addition, the star often featured his adorable pooches on his talk show.

He started For the Love of Dogs back in 2012 and the hit series was in production for a new run in 2023.

His relationship with Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is also something to treasure.

Aside from his TV work, Paul’s charity work proved he was a kind and genuine person.

He worked with animal shelters as well as with charity Save the Children.

Meanwhile, last year, he had visited an Elephant Nature Park in Thailand as he enjoyed time with the animals.

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s final heartbreaking Instagram message which detailed sad family loss

This talented, generous man deserves to have the honour of a knighthood to pay tribute to his wonderful life.

Paul O’Grady truly was one of a kind.

Do you feel the same? Should Paul be given a knighthood posthumously? Leave your condolences for Paul on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.