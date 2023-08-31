Paul Burrell takes swipe at Harry for ‘going on about’ Princess Diana’s death: ‘Lots of people have lost their mothers’

Paul Burrell took aim at Prince Harry last night as he slammed the Duke for “going on about” Princess Diana’s death.

Princess Diana’s former butler’s comments come after Harry revealed that returning from Afghanistan triggered the trauma of losing his mother.

Harry spoke about losing Diana (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry makes confession about losing Diana

Prince Harry has been very vocal about how traumatic an experience it was losing his mother when he was just 12 years old.

Now, the Duke has opened up once more about the death of his mother – and the impact it had on him – in a new Netflix documentary.

Speaking in Heart of Invictus, Harry revealed that returning from war had a negative effect on his mental health.

“I can only speak from my personal experience. My tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unraveling, and the trigger to me was actually returning from Afghanistan but the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12,” he said.

“Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware of,” he then said.

“It was never discussed, I didn’t really talk about it, and I’ve suppressed it like most youngsters would have done. But then when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls. I was like, ‘What is going on here?’ I was feeling everything rather than being numb.”

Paul took aim at Harry (Credit: GB News)

Paul Burrell takes aim at Prince Harry

However, one person seems to have had enough of Prince Harry discussing his late mother. During an appearance on GB News last night (Wednesday, August 31), Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, took aim at the Duke of Sussex.

“Here we go again,” Paul said as he and Dan Wootton discussed Harry’s comments in the documentary. “I have to question the timing of the release of this on the eve of the anniversary of the death of Princess Diana,” he then continued.

“Of course, I have sympathy with him because I was there when his heart broke. I know the whole story,” he said. “But surely, these private feelings should be dealt with behind closed doors.

“And by parading them in public, he’s leaving himself wide open to attack,” he then said.

Diana died in 1997 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paul Burrell slams Prince Harry

Diana’s former butler then continued. “It can’t be good for his mental health,” he said. “His brother [William] isn’t doing the same that he is. He’s thinking about his mother silently and privately at Balmoral with his father.”

Later he said: “I just can’t help but feel here we go again down the same old track. We’re going down this track of ‘Oh, look at me because I lost my mother. Lots of people lost their mother. Lots of people have lost their mother and their parents in road traffic accidents. Harry isn’t alone in that.

Paul then complained that Harry is bringing Diana up again – after discussing her in his previous documentary and in his book, Spare.

He then suggested that people in Britain are getting “fed up” of Harry talking about his life.

“It’s time to stop,” Paul said.

