Paul Burrell makes plea to King Charles over Princess Kate’s royal future: ‘She deserves it’

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has issued a plea to King Charles regarding Princess Kate’s royal future.

Paul has insisted that the King should invest his daughter-in-law into the Order of the Garter after she unfortunately missed out this year.

The Most Noble Order of the Garter is England’s oldest order of chivalry. It was set up by King Edward III who liked the idea of having his own group of knights. Members are chosen by the King to honour those who have served the country.

What is the Order of the Garter?

Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince William are all currently members but none of their partners are. Queen Camilla was also appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Every year, the members take part in a procession on Garter Day.

Paul Burrell makes plea to King Charles

Paul Burrell told Slingo that he hopes one day Kate will be able to join the order too.

It’s time for her to become a member of the Garter

“I wanted the King to invest Kate into the Order of the Garter, but he didn’t do it,” Paul said. “I’m hoping that the King will invest Kate into the most noble order. I’m hoping he’s going to do that, if he does it will make headlines, she deserves it.”

He went on to explain: “She’s our future queen, she’s a Princess of Wales, it’s time for her to become a Lady member of the Garter. She doesn’t have to wait for someone to die because there’s no limit on royal members of the Garter. So I think it’d be right and fitting if Kate and William both attended the Garter ceremony wearing the robes of the Garter.”

Paul praises William and Kate

It seems Paul’s experience of the royal family has given him only good things to say about the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“[William is] incredible, the two of them [William and Kate] together are a power couple and they’re learning the ropes before their time comes, they’re learning about the people of the country which he will be king of one day. Incredible,” he gushed.

He then continued: “He’s doing everything right. There’s no criticism and to criticise that couple is wrong and I know Harry has but it’s petty and I think it’s down to petty jealousy in a way.”

Paul, who was the butler for their mother Princess Diana until her death, also said that he would like to meet Princes William and Harry again now that they are grown up.

