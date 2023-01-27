Paul Burrell has dismissed Prince Harry claiming that he didn’t cry when his mother died.

The 64-year-old confessed to being “bewildered” by the Duke of Sussex’s claim, which he made in his book Spare.

Paul hit back recently (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Paul Burrell slams Prince Harry claim about Diana’s Death

Prince Harry’s memoir is full of revelations and bombshells.

One revelation in particular in the book sees Harry claim that he only cried once following his mother’s death and it was “at the burial”.

Harry was just 12 when his mother passed away.

He cried buckets and I was there and he held me tight.

In a new interview with Slingo, Paul has hit back at Harry’s claims that he barely cried. Diana’s former butler said that Harry did cry – and he held him as he did so.

“When he came back to Kensington Palace and he cried buckets, in the book he says he didn’t cry,” he said.

“He cried buckets and I was there and he held me tight, didn’t hold his father tight but he held me tight because he knew that I was someone special in his mother’s world.”

Harry claimed that he didn’t cry when Diana died (Credit: Netflix)

Paul Burrell shares his thoughts on Prince Harry

The former butler continued, saying that Harry didn’t quite know what Paul did, but he knew he was “always there”.

“Both boys always knew that I was always there and I was always there at the end of the day when Diana went to bed and I left the bedroom door open and put the light on in the hallway because she was afraid of the dark,” he said.

“They knew all those little things, all those daily routines that I had and those chats,” he continued.

He continued, saying friends of Harry and William would come around and ask why Paul was always sitting with Diana, despite being the butler.

“Harry would say ‘Oh yeah but it’s just Paul, he’s always there’, the butler claimed.

“Harry knows that so why attack me? I’m bewildered by the whole thing.”

Paul hits bacjk

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul hit back at Harry simply calling him “the butler”.

“There was something else which annoyed me intensely, I was really upset, really upset the fact that he referred to me as ‘the butler’, ‘mummy’s butler’ well mummy’s butler was called Paul, Harry and you knew me, all your life you’ve known me as Paul,” he said.

Paul went on to say that Harry never knew him as “the butler” and wondered why this had changed in the book.

“Suddenly I’m sort of being dismissed by this petulant prince as irrelevant because he says my tell-all book told nothing,” he said.

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s reps for comment.

