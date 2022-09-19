Palace hits back at claims Prince Harry last to know about Queen’s death

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry was not the last to find out about the Queen‘s death, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Palace has been forced to deny that Prince Harry only found out about the Queen’s passing at the same time as the public after reports said otherwise.

Buckingham Palace hits back at Duke of Sussex rumours

Recently, reports have emerged that the Duke of Sussex was the last of the royals to find out about the Queen’s death.

In fact, it has been reported that the 38-year-old only found out Her Majesty had died at the same time as the public did.

Other members of the Royal Family reportedly found out about the Queen’s death at the same time.

However, according to reports, Prince Harry wasn’t contactable for some time.

This was because he was on a plane, on a flight to Scotland.

However, according to a spokesperson for the King, Harry was told at the same time as everyone else.

“The public was only informed after every family member had been informed,” they insisted.

Duke of Sussex last to find out about Queen’s death?

Despite reports to the contrary, a royal source has claimed that Harry was treated the same as the rest of his family.

They made the claim while speaking to the Telegraph.

“Everybody was trying to get where they needed to be. That was the focus,” they said.

“And the King was adamant that the official statement must not be released until all members of the family had been informed,” they continued.

“That was a father talking because he cares.”

The Telegraph reports that Prince Harry was mid-air when he was informed of the Queen’s death by King Charles.

By the time he landed, the rest of the world had received the news.

It reportedly took some time for Harry’s aides to sort a plane for him. This was because he was allegedly contacted some time after his brother.

It is unclear why this may have been the case.

Harry and William’s ongoing tension

The Palace’s statement comes not soon after it was revealed that Prince Harry’s upcoming book is a source of “ongoing royal tension” between himself and his brother.

It is believed that the brothers had managed a truce following the death of their grandmother.

However, they were spotted leaving the vigil separately on Saturday (September 17).

Insiders have claimed that Prince Harry has found it “uncomfortable” and “difficult” to be so close to William while in the UK.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, one friend of the brothers said: “The joint appearances take effort. There was an understanding that ‘we need to show solidarity’, not just ‘we need to do this because it’s our duty’.

“But I don’t think it goes much beyond that. There have been some awkward moments this week,” they continued.

They then said that the upcoming release of Harry’s book is a source of “ongoing tension” between the pair.

