Opinion: Kate and William warning: ‘You’re starting to come across as disingenuous and fake’

Princess Kate and Prince William have been praised in the past for being “relatable” and “down to earth” royals.

However, I don’t think that they are “relatable” and “down to earth”. If anything, I think they’re starting to come across as a bit disingenuous and fake. Here’s why…

Princess Kate and Prince William take a trip on the tube

Yesterday saw Prince William and Kate hop onto the tube and take a trip to Soho. The royal couple rode the Elizabeth Line from Acton to Tottenham Court Road. Once at Soho, they went for a pint at a local pub, before taking selfies with fans. The royals were praised by fans for being “approachable” and “relatable” during yesterday’s engagement, but I disagree.

First things first, William and Kate didn’t take any old tube – they took the Elizabeth Line. A brand new, luxury (for tubes in London anyway), air-conditioned tube. I’d argue that it barely counts as going on the tube. To make it all the less convincing, the couple pretty much had a whole carriage to themselves and were surrounded by security. Hardly relatable…

If the royal couple want to be more “relatable” go take a ride on the Northern Line at rush hour. Or the Central Line at the height of summer.

They will probably never take the tube again, or if they do, it’ll be for another engagement. The next time they want to go to the pub, they’ll just hop in their chauffeur-driven car and not have to deal with dodgy Oyster cards, delays, and the stifling atmosphere of the tube.

Prince William and Princess Kate are coming across as ‘fake’

The couple were pictured sitting and mingling with other commuters. However, in my opinion, it just came across as artificial and all one big PR stunt. It just feels like they were using the commuters to push the narrative that they’re the Prince and Princess of the people.

The Waleses then headed to a pub in Soho for the first – and probably the last – time. They pulled a pint and had a few sips of cider before heading on their way to meet the fans. This is my issue with the idea that people try and brand them “approachable” and “relatable”.

Their attempt to come across as “normal” by going for a pint at the pub before stepping out and taking selfies with thousands of fans who are being held back behind barriers is baffling. It’s a weird juxtaposition that muddles the idea that they’re just like you or me. If anything, it just comes across as fake.

Are the Waleses the Prince and Princess of the people?

I don’t think it helps matters by what the Waleses were wearing (and do wear) at the engagement (s).

It’s really difficult to see Kate as a woman of the people when she’s wearing a $5.9 million 12-carat wedding ring on her finger while on the tube. Or when she’s at the pub, speaking to people who may not ever get to see that type of money in their lives.

The same goes for when the royal couple does charity work or head to food banks. Wearing expensive clothes and jewellery that would fund the charities they’re doing PR at for months if not years just comes across as tone-deaf.

I think Kate and William are relatable to an extent and do clearly have a good relationship with the public. But the jewellery and clothes, the “rockstar” status, and disingenuous attempts to be down to earth are just making them come across as fake and detached at the moment.

