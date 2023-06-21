OPINION: Mike and Zara Tindall deserve a bigger role within the monarchy – they’re going to waste!

Mike and Zara Tindall are adored members of the royal family. But I do think they deserve a bigger role within the monarchy.

The couple, who married in 2011, bring joy and playfulness to royal events – something every royal fan loves to see. Take a look at the Prince Louis effect! People (including myself) love to see their down to earth nature and partying antics.

When it was reported that King Charles planned to slim down the monarchy, I was all for the idea. But I do think two more could be squeezed in…

Mike and Zara would be great working royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike and Zara Tindall

So, why exactly do I think Mike and Zara should have a bigger role within the monarchy? Well, let me tell you. Mike and Zara are fun. They’re relatable. They’re down to earth. Which is just what the monarchy needs to try and get some people back on side.

It’s no secret that the royal family’s popularity with the younger generation is slipping away. But Mike and Zara could bring them back in, I believe. Take a look at Mike’s stint on I’m A Celeb.

Although he didn’t win, he went far and people loved him. His banter and chilled approach to life seems to garner loads of fans. He’s also barely put a foot wrong since joining the family – something I’m sure the late Queen appreciated and now the King.

Mike was a hit in the Aussie jungle (Credit: ITV)

Mike and Zara’s charitable work

I think the couple’s charity efforts are also admirable. Mike has done a lot of work surrounding men’s mental health, which is more important than ever, and appeared on Loose Men to discuss the topic. I think seeing a ‘tough’ rugby guy speak openly about mental health and the challenges that many men face is inspirational, and would definitely prove beneficial to the younger generation.

Shortly after his stint on I’m A Celebrity, Mike – who was awarded an MBE in 2007 – also raised funds to support Cure Parkinson’s. One way he did this was by launching his own range of budgie smugglers – something he wore A LOT in the jungle (much to the delight of viewers and myself tbh!).

Zara is also heavy on the charity front and has done much for the equestrian world and helping children. She’s spoken out about miscarriage, something she went through alongside Mike, as well as being a working mum – two important subjects which many can relate to. When we see members of the royal family speak about these types of topics, it brings another level of awareness to it as well as help people see them as just human beings like us all.

Mike and Zara have done much charity work, and their down to earth approach is needed more within the monarchy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

More working royals?

The couple – who are parents to their three kids, Mia, Lena and Lucas – have always been on hand to support the King as well as the late Queen, so why not make it more official by adding them to the working royals? Now the monarchy is seemingly slimmed down, with the likes of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew out of the fold, there’s plenty of room for Mike and Zara in my opinion.

Read more: William ‘concerned’ and Kate ‘sad’ amid accusations levelled at Carole and Michael Middleton

There’s been calls for Zara and Mike to be given a bigger role within the royal family. Journalist Clemmie Moodie previously wrote in The Sun: “With an ageing Prince Charles, it is vital that Mike and Zara are given more prominence. As our elected leaders self-implode, our unelected ones must be given a chance to shine.”

Royal fans also seem to agree. One said on Twitter recently: “Love Mike & Zara! Wish they were working royals!”

Hopefully this wish will eventually come true!

Do you agree? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.