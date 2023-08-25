Mike Tindall signs up for second reality TV show – and this time he’ll mix with inmates in a real-life prison

It seems like the I’m a Celebrity jungle gave Mike Tindall a taste for reality TV if the latest news about the royal is anything to go by.

ITV has revealed he has signed up for a new reality TV series. Alongside some of England’s finest rugby players, Zara Tindall’s husband will this time be heading behind bars with actual inmates.

Mike Tindall news: Second reality show revealed

The 44-year-old royal will star in Grand Slammers, which sees sporting heroes enter HMP The Mount prison.

The slammer is home to one of the only remaining rugby pitches inside an adult male English prison, with our sporting heroes attempting to build and train a team of inmates to become stellar rugby players.

They’re hoping their boys behind bars will become good enough to take on a formidable Australian team, 20 years after they made sporting history themselves when they won the Rugby World Cup.

Who stars in Grand Slammers?

The two-part series will see Captain Martin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Phil Vickery, Jason Robinson, Will Greenwood, Ben Cohen and Matt Dawson, alongside Mike, assemble a crack team of inmates.

The England legends will open up to inmates about how rugby had a profound impact on them. They also hope that rugby may have a positive effect on their lives.

With 50% of prisoners going on to reoffend within 12 months of release, Grand Slammers looks to help those inside gain a new focus.

Grand Slammers will provide a revealing insight into both England’s legends and the power of the sport.

We can expect clashes, confrontation and encouragement in this heartwarming new show – and we can’t wait to see who emerges victorious.

The project has been backed by HMP The Mount’s governor, John Gormley as well as the Ministry of Justice.

Speaking about the new series, ITV’s Head of Development, Kate Teckman said: “For some of these England legends, rugby presented a positive pathway and an opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“These World Cup winners are engaging with young men who’ve made big mistakes. Grand Slammers will provide a revealing insight into both England’s legends and the power of the sport.”

Kitty Walshe, CEO at production company Remarkable Factual added: “Everyone involved believes sport has the power to change people’s lives. Our England legends bring their full commitment to their work with the inmates.”

Grand Slammers will air on ITV in autumn to tie in with the Rugby World Cup.

When was Mike on I’m a Celebrity?

Mike starred in I’m a Celebrity last year. He placed fourth. England footballer Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle. She beat disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner to the top prize. Mike was rumoured to have taken home £265,000 for his jungle stint.

After leaving the show, the former rugby player joked that his royal relatives may have found his jungle stint funny. “There’s some sense of humour kicking around in the family,” he said. “I’ll wait for some interesting gifts and see how many people were watching.” He added: “I’ll probably bashfully hide away when I get home.”

