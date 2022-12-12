Mike Tindall delights fans with snow video as he returns home from Oz after I’m A Celeb

In latest Mike Tindall news, fans of the I’m A Celebrity star were delighted as he shared a glimpse of his personal life on Instagram this past weekend.

On Sunday (December 11) evening, a video showing the perspective of someone whizzing through snowy countryside was uploaded to Mike’s main account.

Fans joked the conditions were a little different to those Mike recently experienced in the Australian bush.

And others wished Mike, his wife Zara Tindall and their children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, happy family time together as he shared the “magical” wintry scenes.

Mike Tindall has returned from I’m A Celebrity… and the weather in the UK is a bit different! (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Mike Tindall news

Former rugby player Mike didn’t reveal his face in the footage. Nor did he indicate what form of transport he was using to cross the snow-laden fields.

But it was clear by his post’s caption he was having a (snow)ball mucking about in the covering of white stuff.

“Gloucestershire country side looking good!! Great afternoon messing around in the snow!! #snow,” Mike wrote.

How fans reacted

“Can’t beat Gloucestershire in the snow,” one follower told Mike in the comments.

Someone else gushed: “Love snow at Christmas, it’s so magical.”

And another person sighed: “It looks like a winter wonderland.”

Others fans were glad to know Mike had returned from Oz.

“Good to see you back home,” remarked one.

Another said: “Welcome home, enjoy your cute family.”

Someone else joked: “Bit cold after returning from down under.”

And a third added: “Worlds away from Australia!”

‘That ain’t no sledge!’

Dozens of commenters also informed Mike what the weather was like where they are.

And it seems it may not be as sunny as expected as might be imagined on the other side of the world.

“Cold and damp here in Melbourne,” one person complained.

Furthermore, other fans pondered what mode of transport was being used to film the excerpt.

Two tracks were evident in the snow, as if the vehicle’s driver was retracing where they had already been.

“What are you on… a moped? That ain’t no sledge!” joked one follower.

“Quad bike?” asked another.

Meanwhile, someone else recommended: “You need a three wheeler and a wake board and go snow board skiing.”

Mike Tindall and his family enjoy the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: Splashnews)

Where does Mike Tindall live?

Mike, Zara and their children live on Princess Anne‘s Gatcombe Park estate.

It is located between the Cotswolds villages of Minchinhampton and Avening.

Gatcombe Park covers 700 acres and it known for being the location of equestrian events held by the Princess Royal.

It is believed the Tindalls previously lived in Cheltenham. But according to reports they moved in 2013 to be nearer to Zara’s mother.

