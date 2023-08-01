Mike Tindall’s grandmother was ‘dead against’ his marriage to Zara Tindall

The father of Mike Tindall once revealed that the rugby star’s grandmother was “dead against” his marriage to Zara Tindall.

Zara and Mike tied the knot back in 2011, with a lavish ceremony in Edinburgh, attended by 400 guests, including the Royal Family.

Grandmother of Mike Tindall was ‘dead against’ his marriage to Zara

Zara and Mike first met during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Their engagement was announced by Buckingham Palace in 2010 and they were wed in 2011.

Their wedding ceremony was held in Edinburgh, with over 400 guests in attendance, including the Royal Family. They have since gone on to have three children together.

However, according to Mike’s father, his grandmother was “dead against” his marriage to the Queen‘s eldest granddaughter.

Mike’s dad, Phillip, made the admission in an interview with The Sunday Times back in 2020.

“Linda’s mum [Mike’s grandmother] was dead against it. In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned. But right from the start the whole family was just lovely,” he said.

Unfortunately, Mike’s grandmother never got to meet Zara. “I know she’d have loved her as much as we do because she and Mike are perfect for each other,” Mike’s dad said.

Mike Tindall talks Zara ‘punishing’ herself when away from the kids

Earlier this year, Mike revealed that Zara “punishes” herself when she has to be away from their three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

Mike made the admission during an interview with HELLO! magazine back in March.

“Her passion her compassion, her dedication I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it’s just born in,” he said.

” She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn’t want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there,” he then added.

Mike then went on to brand Zara a “great mother”.

Mike’s frustration at coronation seating arrangement

Back in May, Mike was in attendance at the coronation of King Charles.

During the service which took place at Westminster Abbey, Mike was sitting in the row behind Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice. However, Mike wasn’t happy about this. He spoke of his frustration during an episode of his podcast, The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby.

“You’re in the hottest spot, but it’s happening all around the corner where you can’t see! You do have a front-row seat, but…,” he said.

“It was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating,” he then added. Mike then went on to say that he watched most of the ceremony on a TV screen fitted to one of the pillars within Westminster Abbey.

