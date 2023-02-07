Mike Tindall’s best friend James Haskell hits out at ‘dysfunctional’ royals

James Haskell, best friend of Mike Tindall, has come to the defence of Prince Harry, 38, insisting it’s “important” for him to speak out on issues that are paramount to him.

The 37-year-old was discussing Harry’s controversial Netflix documentary with wife Meghan Markle, titled Harry & Meghan, which was released in December last year, as well as his controversial memoir Spare.

Royal life

James is still in contact with Harry despite him living with wife and two children – Archie and Lilibet – in Los Angeles, and branded the royal family “dysfunctional”.

He told OK!: “Everybody’s entitled to an opportunity to say what they want.

“And when someone feels like they and their partner have been oppressed, lied about, contradicted and put into a corner, I think it’s very important [to speak out].

Rugby star James Haskell has come to the defence of Prince Harry after explosive book release (Credit: Cover Images)

Leaping to Harry’s defence

Last month James spoke to Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show and discussed Prince Harry’s decision to speak out on his TV documentary and book.

James, who became a father for the first time with a daughter named Bodhi, in August 2022, said: “Whether he should have spoken, what he said was right or wrong, that is another story. I just feel people in that position don’t often get to tell their stories.

“I think he has done it in a way that most of his peers and his family have never had the opportunity to do…

“For me, that is important because it cannot be misinterpreted, or shouldn’t be misinterpreted.”

Harry discussed royal life in his tell-all documentary with wife Meghan (Credit: Janet Mayer/Cover Images)

Explosive Spare memoir

Last month Spare hit shelves worldwide with plenty of eyebrows raised over the shocking allegations.

Prince Harry claimed his brother William physically attacked him and left him with injuries.

Other chapters include how he lost his virginity and his time serving in the military in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry book includes claims about marriage and fatherhood (Credit: Splash)

The Duke of Sussex also explains in the book a meeting with his father and brother after Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

He recalls King Charles standing between him and the heir “looking up at our flushed faces”.

Harry then quotes his father as saying, “Please boys, don’t make my final years a misery.”

