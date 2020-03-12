Meghan ‘told friend her final engagements confirmed she and Harry are right to step back’

Meghan Markle reportedly told a close friend that the 'lack of warmth' shown to them during their final engagements confirmed she and Prince Harry have made the right decision to step away from the royal family.

Harry and Meghan at their final Royal public engagement together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Meghan ‘shed a tear in bittersweet goodbye to royal staff as she left the UK for Canada’

The Duchess of Sussex has now reportedly returned to Canada to be reunited with her 10 month old son Archie.

Prince Harry is expected to rejoin his wife and child soon but will return to the UK for the London Marathon, for which he is a patron.

Meghan and Harry are returning to Canada to be with their son Archie (Credit: SplashNew.com)

Speaking to the Mail Online, the close friend revealed: "She said [the trip] has been a confirmation that they made the right choice in parting ways.

"There's no warmth between the family members and she wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs."

Kate barely even looked at her and their interaction was kept to a bare minimum.

"It's still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate," the friend added. "She said it's obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choices and that you could cut the tension with a knife. Kate barely even looked at her and their interaction was kept to a bare minimum."

Meghan reportedly said it's obvious William and Kate don't agree with their choice to step down from the Royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate ‘has taken Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal family badly’

Harry and Meghan will officially step down from being working members of the royal Family on March 31.

Their final royal engagement with other members of the royal family was at the Commonwealth Service held at Westminster Abbey earlier this week.

Meghan and Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey shortly before Prince William and Kate as they greeted the crowds.

Meghan looked stunning in a green Emilia Wickstead dress with her hair tied up in a sleek bun as she wore a matching green hat.

Meghan greeted children at the Commonwealth Service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Royal fans convinced William and Kate 'ignored' Harry and Meghan at Commonwealth Service

Shortly after their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived.

Kate looked glowing in a dark red Catherine Walker coat dress while William wore a navy suit.

As Kate and William headed inside the Abbey, they took their seats in front of Meghan and Harry.

In coverage on the BBC, Meghan is seen giving the couple a wave and a 'hello' alongside Harry but William and Kate appeared to sit down without waving or saying hello back.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal life and divide their time between the UK and North America.

They also confirmed they will work to become "financially independent" and they will no longer use their royal titles.

They spent the new year in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.