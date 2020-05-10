Meghan 'to celebrate US Mother's Day in LA with Harry and Archie'

Former royal Meghan Markle is set for a day of pampering and relaxation on Mother's Day in the US.

The former Suits actress, 38, is currently on lockdown in Los Angeles with Prince Harry, 35, and son Archie, one.

But one royal expert still predicts she will enjoy the American Mother's Day in style.

Meghan and Harry now reside in LA, California (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan admits he's 'gone too far' regarding Harry and Meghan

The Royal Butler, Grant Harold told Femail: "I am sure Little Archie, with his father's help, will make sure Meghan is spoiled the same way all other mothers across the USA are hopefully spoiled on this special occasion, which may even include breakfast in bed.

"Breakfast in bed"

"But Archie may need some help from his father to accomplish this little task!"

Read more: Bookies predict Harry and Meghan will announce second baby in 2020

Due to lockdown restrictions, Meghan won't be able to celebrate the holiday with her mother Doria, 63 in person.

Grant predicts that they will celebrate virtually instead.

He explained: "Most likely as with all other families, they will turn to Skype, Zoom, or FaceTime video call."

The family have recently celebrated Archie's first birthday (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

The former royals are currently residing in Tyler Perry's LA mega-mansion.

The sprawling estate is set in an exclusive gated community just above Beverly Hills. Oprah Winfrey reportedly arranged the stay.

Page Six reports they are not paying rent but are "house guests".

Read more: The Queen set to withdraw from royal duties 'for months'

Tyler currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his family.

Celebrating during lockdown

Harry and Meghan have lived in Los Angeles since April.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have been unable to make many public appearances.

However, they have been spotted delivering food packages.

The couple during one of their final royal engagements (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Just last week they celebrated Archie's first birthday. They marked the big day by releasing an adorable video with charity Save The Children.

Here Meghan reads a storybook to Archie and encourages other families to read to their children.

Meanwhile, Meghan's temporary home is just a stone's throw away from many of her LA based friends.

Serena Williams lives in a nearby gated community and her pilates instructor Heather is just a short drive away.

It is unknown whether Harry has any friends in the California city.

How do you think Meghan will celebrate this special day? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.