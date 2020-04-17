Meghan returns to spotlight to speak with charity on video call from LA

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has returned to the spotlight to support a charity on video call.

The former actress recently stepped back from royal life with her husband Prince Harry and they've been self-isolating in Los Angeles with their son Archie during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Meghan took the time to speak to some women from the Hubb Community Kitchen on Tuesday (April 14).

The Hubb Community Kitchen, which is supported by The Duchess of Sussex, is joining the London-wide effort to provide meals to people who need them.

The women from the kitchen are starting a new service, cooking in their own homes and then delivering 300 meals, three days a week. pic.twitter.com/ovbF7TORMV — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 17, 2020

She was showing support to their new campaign to feed Londoners during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity is launching a new service to deliver 250 to 300 meals to families three days a week, starting Monday (April 20).

They will be helped by the Felix Project, who is supplying the kitchen with produce.

What did she say?

Meghan spoke to five women, who she also worked with for her Grenfell Tower cookbook.

Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight to support the charity (Credit: Twitter/Felix Project)

She said: "What was so great is that if you look back at that first day - and then however many visits later - and going 'yeah we are just going to make a cookbook.'

"And not realising - knowing and having a lot of faith in what you could bring to the table and what you could inspire - but obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be.

"That’s a true testament to you and what I felt again, is that it has just inspired so many people."

Meghan added: "The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back, and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK.

Harry and Meghan have stepped back from royal life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"A home cooked meal from one neighbour to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about.

"I’m so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment in time are urgently needed."

The campaign is part of the Evening Standard's 'Food for London now' campaign.

Deliveries will be supported by the charity Street Games.

Duchess Meghan has connected with the women of the @almanaar Hubb Community Kitchen, who have unveiled a new meals delivery service for families struggling to feed themselves during the coronavirus lockdown. Starting Monday they’ll cook 250-300 meals a day, three days a week. pic.twitter.com/BGI8rjRzSG — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 17, 2020

