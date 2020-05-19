Meghan and Harry 'to celebrate wedding anniversary at home with Archie'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, at their new LA home.

The Sussexes have planned a special day together with their son Archie Harrison with all work calls and distractions banned, according to an insider.

Harry and Meghan are celebrating their second wedding anniversary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Harry and Meghan ‘repaying £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage refurb at £18k a month'

Harry and Meghan married two years ago at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle with crowds lining the streets and Brits celebrating at home.

The wedding celebrations were also watched by millions of people worldwide.

Anniversary celebrations at home

Harry and Meghan are in lockdown in LA like everyone else and so won't be venturing out in their new neighbourhood for a romantic meal.

Instead, they will mark the occasion at home.

The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family.

The insider told BAZAAR.com: "Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home.

Meghan and Harry will spend the day with Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"But it will still be a lovely day."

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'could be forced to cancel summer trip to see Queen'

Quality time

The source went on to explain how Meghan and Harry wanted clear diaries so they could make sure the day was extra-special.

"The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family," the source continued.

"They're not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary."

Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping down at senior members of the Royal family in January.

The couple cleared their diaries so they could have quality time at home together with Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'had an agenda all along', says royal expert

Life away from the Royal family

They then moved to Canada with one year-old Archie before relocating to Los Angeles.

However, Harry reportedly feels 'ruddlerless' because he has no friends or a job in LA.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan were reportedly behind a big donation that provided 250,000 meals for struggling Brits during the lockdown.

The couple donated £90k, generated through their royal wedding broadcast, to the organisation Feeding Britain.

Harry and Meghan are living in America at the moment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew Forsey, director of Feeding Britain, told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: "The Duke and Duchess' generous support covers the costs of distributing 250,000 meals across our network.

"All of those meals are being distributed through our emergency food response during the coronavirus lockdown."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.