Meghan Markle gives first interview on Disney job following split from royal family

Meghan Markle has made her first TV appearance since stepping down as a senior royal.

The interview with the former Suits actress, 38, on her voiceover work in Disneynature Elephant aired today (April 20) on Good Morning America.

Meghan Markle is set to appear on Good Morning America (Credit: Splash)

In the pre-recorded clip, the Duchess told the show: "I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this story of elephants to life.

"I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat.

"When you spend time connecting with them and other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.

"These creatures are so majestic and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected.

"You see in this film just how remarkable are, their memories are amazing, the close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young.

"I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."

She added: "I hope that when people see this film, they realise how connected we all are and if we had more of awareness about the obstacles we're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals, in a very different way."

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

Last week, Good Morning America teased a clip of their "exclusive first look" at the documentary.

Meghan's collaboration with Disney was added to streaming service Disney + this month.

Praise for Meghan

Following its release, fans rushed to congratulate her performance, with some calling it "touching" and others saying they found her voice "soothing".

One viewer said: "Meghan's voice is so soothing. The story of these elephants must remind her of her own.

The couple have stepped down as senior royals (Credit: Splash)

"The attacks [she], Harry and their baby boy have had from media has been vicious. They got away, just like these elephants."

Another wrote: "I just watched the #ElephantOnDisneyPlus and it was breathtaking. Duchess Meghan was awesome and outstanding."

New projects

The gig is the first for Meghan since stepping down from royal duties alongside husband Prince Harry.

They relocated to Vancouver Island, Canada, with their 11-month-old son Archie.

Now, they are residing in Los Angeles, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have pledged to become "financially independent".

