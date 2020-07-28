The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 28th July 2020
Royals

Meghan Markle's dad lashes out at her for 'whining' and 'complaining'

Thomas said he doesn't "appreciate what she's become right now"

By Entertainment Daily
Duchess Meghan Markle's dad has lashed out at her for "whining".

Thomas Markle, 76, has been estranged from his daughter since before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 after the couple discovered he had colluded with the paparazzi.

Now, he's blasted the publication of new biography 'Finding Freedom', which details Harry and Meghan's issues with royal life.

Meghan Markle's dad has lashed out at her for "whining" (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: Piers Morgan brands Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'tone deaf brats' over new book

What did Meghan Markle's dad say?

He told The Sun newspaper: "This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything - because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I love my daughter but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now."

Thomas also spoke about a passage from the book, published in The Times and Sunday Times.

Thomas previously claimed to have been "ghosted" by his daughter (Credit: ITV)

It claims that Harry and Meghan "rejected" getting protection for her father after her romance with Harry got serious.

He said: "The fact the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news."

The retired lighting director pulled out of attending Meghan and Harry's wedding due to ill health.

I love my daughter but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now.

He previously claimed to have been "ghosted" by his daughter.

He said during an interview on Good Morning Britain: "I'm not sure why it's happening. I love my daughter very much.

"I wish she would reach out, send me a text, anything.

Thomas claimed his daughter has a history of "dumping" those around her (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Read more: Prince Charles was ‘disappointed by timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry going public'

"There has to be a place for me. I'm her father."

Thomas has also said his daughter has a history of "dumping" those around her.

He said: "My daughter dumped me one day before she got married.

"She has dumped my family, she has dumped Doria's family, she has dumped every family and now she is dumping the British family."

