Meghan Markle‘s dad Thomas has revealed fears he could “die tomorrow” amid the Duchess of Sussex’s court battle.

The former senior royal is taking action against The Mail On Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd because of the publication of parts of a handwritten letter she sent her father, 76.

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, fears he could die soon and wants the case to be over (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Meghan Markle’s dad said?

Now, Thomas has reportedly said he is experiencing “anxiety” as a result of the case.

As reported by the Mirror, Liz Hartley, ANL’s group editorial legal director, said in a witness statement that she had spoken to Meghan’s dad.

Giving a summary of their conversation, she said he told her: “This case is causing me anxiety and I want to get it over with as quickly as possible.”

Read more: Prince Harry says ‘living in Meghan Markle’s shoes’ helped him understand racial bias

She also said that Markle said he has various health conditions and told her, additionally, none of his male relatives have “ever lived beyond 80.”

Thomas Markle said the case is causing him anxiety (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thomas Markle fears he could “die tomorrow”

He continued: “I am a realist and I could die tomorrow. The sooner this case takes place the better.”

The Mirror also reported that Mr Justice Warby, at a High Court hearing on Thursday (October 29) agreed to adjourn the trial until autumn next year, although it was due to start this coming January.

I am a realist and I could die tomorrow. The sooner this case takes place the better.

It follows reports that Meghan had asked to delay her High Court battle.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly submitted an application to ask if they could postpone the case.

Meghan Markle’s court trial will now take place next autumn (Credit: SplashNews)

Duchess of Sussex’s battle over data protection

Meghan is suing for alleged misuse of private information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement of copyright over five articles published in February last year.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s ‘former’ best friend Jessica Mulroney speaks out about ‘fake’ friends

The stories included a number of extracts from the letter sent to her dad.

In September, the Duchess lost the second stage of the court battle. Lawyers for the newspaper giant argued that she assisted the writers of Finding Freedom with private information.

Elsewhere, UK solicitor Mark Stephens from British firm Howard Kennedy has said Meghan should drop the case.

He recently told Newsweek: “If I was advising Meghan I’d be saying get out now.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.