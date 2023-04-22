Meghan Markle ‘wrote letter to Charles expressing concerns about unconscious bias in family’

Meghan Markle wrote a letter to her father-in-law Charles concerning unconscious bias in the royal family, a report claims.

According to the Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex’s correspondence was sent following hers and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

That TV chat included the allegation a royal family member had speculated about the colour of unborn son Archie’s skin. The newspaper goes on to claim a source indicates Meghan feels she hasn’t received a satisfactory response.

Furthermore, the Telegraph also suggests Meghan’s letters are “thought to be one of the factors” she won’t attend Charles’ coronation.

Meghan and Harry spoke with Oprah Winfrey in a March 2021 broadcast (Credit: CBS YouTube)

Meghan Markle ‘wrote letter to Charles’

The newspaper goes on to claim Meghan’s missive was sent in reply to one from the then-Prince of Wales. He is reported to be the only senior royal to contact Meghan after the interview.

The Telegraph goes on to detail how Charles is thought to have expressed sadness over a rift. Furthermore, it is report he was disappointed Sussexes felt it necessary to make high-profile, damaging allegations.

Additionally, it is said a source claimed the letters made clear the identity of the royal who allegedly made the comment. Furthermore, is understood that both Meghan and Charles acknowledged the remark was not made with malice.

Meghan’s letter is also said to suggest she never intended to accuse the individual involved of being a racist. Instead, she is said to have said she was raising concerns about unconscious bias.

A source has also suggested to the Telegraph the exchange was warm – but it has not eased alleged tensions. That’s because Meghan reportedly feels the concerns she has raised have still not been resolved.

ED! has approached representatives for Buckingham Palace and for Meghan Markle for comment.

Meghan Markle will not be attending the coronation of King Charles on May 6 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Will Prince Harry be at the coronation?

While Meghan is expected to remain in the US on May 6, Prince Harry will be flying into London for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

It is thought the King’s second son will return to California after the service. That means he is likely to miss out on the coronation concert and other events celebrating the crowing of his father. Additionally, it is Harry’s son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday on the same day as his grandfather’s coronation.

However, an alleged former pal of Meghan’s reckons Harry is only attending ‘for content purposes’.

Ex WAG Lizzie Cundy recently claimed: “This is all for his next book, so he can say he is the Spare. This will backfire terribly, Harry this isn’t about you. This is about your father, his coronation – the most monumental and historic day, many of us will never see a coronation in our lifetime.”

Read more: Meghan ‘didn’t want to play second fiddle’ at coronation: ‘She’s milked the royal family for all they’ve given her’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.