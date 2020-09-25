Meghan Markle would ‘seriously consider running for president,’ claims royal insider

Meghan Markle would reportedly consider running for president.

When Meghan and husband Prince Harry went house hunting in America it seems as though the former actress may have had her eye on one in particular.

Here’s a hint; it’s white.

Now they’ve ditched their royal duties, all eyes are on the pair as fans wait to see what they have planned for the future.

According to a royal insider, Meghan would want to end up in the White House if she and Harry were to ever officially give up their titles.

Megan Markle for president?

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” a source told Vanity Fair.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

Despite the claims, a source close to the couple said Meghan’s career plans lie outside of politics.

“While there’s no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbours no ambition to enter a career in politics herself,” said the source.

Who is Meghan Markle voting for?

Meghan recently spoke out about this year’s US election.

However, sadly for the star, her video message ended up rubbing President Donald Trump up the wrong way.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump said this week to the press. “I would say this – and she has probably heard that – I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”

Trump had previously accused Meghan’s criticisms of him as being ‘nasty’.

What did Meghan and Harry say?

Speaking in their video message, Meghan said: “We’re just six weeks out from election day and today is National Voter Registration Day.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

Harry followed up with: “This election I am not able to vote in the US.

“But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Their political message stunned many Brits, with Piers Morgan demanding that The Queen strip their titles.

