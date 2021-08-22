Meghan Markle’s wedding dress named most popular of decade beating Kate Middleton’s

Meghan Markle has taken the crown for the most popular wedding dress of the past decade – pipping rival Kate Middleton to the post.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, has topped a survey conducted by gifting specialists Find Me A Gift.

It was to find the most searched famous wedding dress of the last ten years.

Meghan racked up an impressive 21,900 searches after her nuptials with Prince Harry.

The duchess in her simple Givenchy wedding dress ( Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle wedding dress

The pair tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in May 2018.

On the day Meghan wore a white ¾ sleeve, off the shoulder Givenchy gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller.

The dress featured intricate details.

These included floral embroidery representing the 53 Commonwealth countries on her five-meter veil.

In addition, she opted for simple accessories, wearing Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

Meghan just managed to steal the top spot from the Duchess of Cambridge, who came second in the poll.

Kate Middleton in her stunning dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Kate, 39, achieved a huge 21,500 searches monthly – actually just 400 less than Meghan.

Prince William and Kate wed in April 2011.

As a result there was a national Bank Holiday to mark the occasion.

Millions of viewers watched the live event around the world as Kate stepped out in her Alexander McQueen gown.

The Victorian-inspired ensemble came also complete with a nine-foot train.

Who else polled after Meghan Markle’s victory?

Model, Hailey, went for all the details in her streamlined lace gown.

The off-the-shoulder style had detailing all over.

But it was her veil that got most attention.

She opted for a flowing design, heavily embroidered at the ends with the words “Till Death Us Do Part”.

That striking dress was designed and consequently made by Virgil Abloh.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!