Meghan Markle may write a novel in the New Year, just like Prince Charles.

Or so claims a royal insider.

According to a new report in the Mail on Sunday, The Duchess of Sussex is securing licensing rights to publish books under Archewell.

The insider said: “Fiction is something she has always wanted to try her hand at. And she could be assured that anything she writes would sell well, regardless of its quality.”

Several royals have enjoyed success with children’s books

Before adding: “Fiction, be it children’s books or adult, would be a powerful way of conveying the messages of their woke brand.”

If she were to write children’s books, this would be following in the steps of both Prince Charles and Sarah Ferguson.

Indeed in 1980, Charles published The Old Man Of Lochnagar. A children’s book based on a story he used to tell his younger brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Proceeds of the storybook went to his charity, The Prince’s Trust.

Meanwhile Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, has written a series of children’s books – Budgie The Little Helicopter.

Meghan has written for The New York Times

Published in the 1990s, they were even made into a children’s television series for ITV that ran for three years.

Meghan is already an accomplished writer, having run her successful lifestyle blog The Tig up to her engagement to Prince Harry.

She also recently penned her heartbreaking miscarriage essay for The New York Times – which was widely praised.

A highly creative individual, Meghan played Rachel Zane on the American legal drama Suits for seven series.

This year she and Harry have joined creative forces to sign a production deal with Netflix, said to be worth £100 million.

They are reportedly producing a cartoon series promoting female empowerment.

And will be producing a series of documentaries and perhaps even drama series.

What’s more, they are about to launch their brand new podcast series with Spotify.

Produced under Archewell Audio, it will spotlight inspirational figures and unsung heroes.

In a joint statement, Harry and Meghan said: “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

*ED contacted Meghan Markle’s representative for comment.

